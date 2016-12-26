Edinburg Firefighters Rescue Man From Fiery Accident

Posted by | Dec 26, 2016 | | 0 |

Edinburg Firefighters Rescue Man From Fiery Accident

Edinburg (KFXV) — Firefighters rescue a man from an accident.

The incident happened on Sunday at 8 in the evening near McColl and University.
On the video you see, the gray vehicle severely hit. Allegedly the vehicle that hit the victim’s car tried to get away but moments later, was stopped by police a little ways down the road.
There is discussion on the video of alcohol being a factor in the accident but the information has not yet been confirmed by officials. The accident is still under investigation. We’ll keep you updated as details become available. The video sent in by a citizen reporter, Alfoso Sanchez.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Torture, Murder Investigation In Starr County

Torture, Murder Investigation In Starr County

December 9, 2013

Unemployment Rate Drops In The Valley

Unemployment Rate Drops In The Valley

April 22, 2014

Rep. Henry Cuellar Requests Meeting with Obama On Border Crisis

Rep. Henry Cuellar Requests Meeting with Obama On Border Crisis

August 12, 2014

Weslaco Residents Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Weslaco Residents Arrested For Drug Trafficking

November 6, 2013

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

: 4...
Cecilia Blanchard: Seriously? What kind of reporting is this?...
Hugh Goldberg: I thought the border was more secure than ever?...
George Sanchez: Make him pay...
Raul Castillo Jr.: WHO CARES...
NoelnKenya Mercado: Juana Lopez Olmeda...
Gloria Fernandez: Needs done its starting to look a lot like mexico ...
Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...

Share This