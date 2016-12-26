Edinburg Firefighters Rescue Man From Fiery Accident

Edinburg (KFXV) — Firefighters rescue a man from an accident.

The incident happened on Sunday at 8 in the evening near McColl and University.

On the video you see, the gray vehicle severely hit. Allegedly the vehicle that hit the victim’s car tried to get away but moments later, was stopped by police a little ways down the road.

There is discussion on the video of alcohol being a factor in the accident but the information has not yet been confirmed by officials. The accident is still under investigation. We’ll keep you updated as details become available. The video sent in by a citizen reporter, Alfoso Sanchez.

