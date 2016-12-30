Driver Shot By Police in San Antonio Hospital

Driver Shot By Police in San Antonio Hospital

Palmview (KFXV) — The driver who was shot during an altercation with authorities in Palmview yesterday is now in a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

These are the dramatic images that Gisselle Amador captures with her cell phone right outside of her property yesterday. She captured as one of the subjects is brought down by police during the incident. Authorities say it began as a chase in the city of McAllen after a 911 call from another driver reported guns were being displayed.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as a 17-year-old minor, who was transported to a local hospital. The case is still under investigation.

