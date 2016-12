Palmview (KFXV) — Minutes later and just a few blocks away another shooting is reported in the city.

It all happened on Quail Crest Street.

Authorities are classifying this as a drive by shooting.

A family showed fox news cameras the bullet holes in their walls as well and a bullet hole in one of their vehicles.

No injuries were reported .

Police say they are looking for a suspect in a gold impala and are still gathering more information.,

