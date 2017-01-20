DPS Responds to Tractor Trailer Wreck

Posted by | Jan 20, 2017 | | 0 |

DPS Responds to Tractor Trailer Wreck

Edinburg (KFXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle accident this morning, just before noon.
The driver of a tractor trailer, traveling southbound on 281 at an unsafe speed, lost control and struck a blue Hyundai carrying two passengers. Authorities closed traffic on both north and southbound lanes on Highway 281 to investigate.
Both passengers were transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

“El Gallo ” Pleads Guilty In Court

“El Gallo ” Pleads Guilty In Court

April 23, 2014

Local Farming Business Targeted by Thieves

Local Farming Business Targeted by Thieves

May 18, 2015

Red Cross Classifies Donna as Disaster Zone

Red Cross Classifies Donna as Disaster Zone

April 29, 2015

Police Investigate Possible Progreso Homicide

Police Investigate Possible Progreso Homicide

November 28, 2016

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Xavier Guerra: $3000.00 worth ? Nicole in the bucket...
Gilbert Lisa Rodriguez: No shit border patrol over pricing a block of bud ...
Raquel Martinez: An expert. Really. That is funny. This is the same...
Osiel Juarez: Yeah that's him alright...
Osiel Juarez: Yeah that's him alright...
Michael Bubba Brown: May God have mercy on your soul. Texas won't....
Rick Cory: That's not right...
: 5...
: 4...
: 5...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This