DPS Responds to Tractor Trailer Wreck

Edinburg (KFXV) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle accident this morning, just before noon.

The driver of a tractor trailer, traveling southbound on 281 at an unsafe speed, lost control and struck a blue Hyundai carrying two passengers. Authorities closed traffic on both north and southbound lanes on Highway 281 to investigate.

Both passengers were transported to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance with minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

