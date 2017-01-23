DPS Raises Texas’ ‘Terrorism Threat’

RGV (KFXV) – The Texas terrorism threat is now set to elevated – this according to the latest assessment from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The annual report not only states potential danger from acts of terrorism but also those stemming from drug trafficking and organized crime along the border.

The Department of Public Safety raised the threat level in Texas to elevated – the agency released its annual Texas Public Safety threat overview – it indicates that threats from potential danger from international terror organizations like ISIS and drug cartels led officials to determine the level. Some valley residents say the heightened threat doesn’t make them feel any less safe.

According to the report, issues of terrorism and security along the Texas-Mexico border are linked to countries like Syria and Iraq.

DPS says all eight major mexican cartels operate in Texas where they have enlisted transnational and statewide gangs to support their drug and human smuggling as well as human trafficking operations on both sides of the border.

The heightened threat level is expected to continue during next year due to the number of recent terrorism-related arrests and the prevalence of ISIS’ online recruitment and incitement.

In a statement, the Department of Public Safety said protecting Texans is their priority and that they will work with law enforcement partners to prevent, respond and recover from any threat.

