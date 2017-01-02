Donna Woman Arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter

Donna Woman Arrested for Intoxication Manslaughter

A Donna woman is arrested after causing a traffic accident that took the life of her passenger around 8:30 am Sunday morning.

Police say – the driver, identified as 39-year-old Perla Argüelles was heading heading north – near Val Verde Road and Eldora in donna when her white SUV – veered of the road, and struck a light pole.

46-years-old – Juan de dios Cavazos Hinojosa – also a resident of donna – pronounced dead at the scene. Arguelles was transported to McAllen Medical Center where she received treatment for minor injuries then released from the hospital and transported to the Hidalgo County Detention Center. Arguelles is being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

