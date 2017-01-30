Domestic Disturbance Leaves Three Dead; Community Mourns

MCALLEN (KFXV) — Police continue investigating a double homicide. Investigators say a domestic dispute turned deadly taking the life of a 16-year-old girl and her mother; while a second teen is still hospitalized.

Right now police are still investigating what led this man, 30 -year-old, Cruz Orlando Pinon to murder his wife and stepdaughter right in front of several police officer.

Family and friends are still trying to process the violent loss of this young girl and her mother.

The 900 block of 3rd Street in McAllen was filled with police units and officers collecting evidence Friday night.

According to authorities, Cruz Orlando Pinon was having an argument with one of his teenage stepdaughters when the girl denied him access to her cell phone.

Minutes later the situation escalated and a call for help was made. When police arrived at the scene, Berenice Garcia and her daughters went outside to explain what was going on to police. With one of the girls making an outcry about ongoing assaults from Pinon.

Investigators say it was then, Pinon came outside the home shot against his family and police officers, killing his wife and 16-year-old daughter.

Pinon did not stop there, police say he went back inside the house only to shoot another one of his stepdaughters.

Family say the 13-year-old received three gunshot wounds which destroyed her hip and damaged her kidney and one of her shoulders.

The teenage girl had to be transported to a hospital in San Antonio where she is recovering from her injuries while the investigation continues.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.