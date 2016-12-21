Domestic Disturbance Leads to Officer Involved Shooting

Pharr (KFXV) — Two Pharr police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 200 block of East Emil Street around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, officers encountered 46-year-old, Martin Gomez – who was reportedly involved in the domestic disturbance. According to the statement released by Pharr police, Gomez exited the door, “charging at the police officers holding a knife in each hand.”

Officers then fired at Gomez, striking him. He was transferred to a local hospital where he later died.

The two officers involved are described as a five year veteran, and a one year veteran of the Pharr police force. They are both on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.