Domestic Disturbance Leads to Officer Involved Shooting

Posted by | Dec 20, 2016 | | 0 |

Domestic Disturbance Leads to Officer Involved Shooting

Pharr (KFXV) — Two Pharr police officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance on the 200 block of East Emil Street around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, officers encountered 46-year-old, Martin Gomez – who was reportedly involved in the domestic disturbance. According to the statement released by Pharr police, Gomez exited the door, “charging at the police officers holding a knife in each hand.”
Officers then fired at Gomez, striking him. He was transferred to a local hospital where he later died.
The two officers involved are described as a five year veteran, and a one year veteran of the Pharr police force. They are both on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Recommended:

A Couple Leads Police On A Chase in Edinburg Federal Agents Swarm Pharmacy in Pharr Three Men Steal Three ATVS from Business Undercover Agents Search Homes in Pharr
Tags: , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Former Deputy Pleads Guilty To Laundering

Former Deputy Pleads Guilty To Laundering

May 12, 2014

One Week from March Primaries, District 36 Residents Voting for Democratic Candidate

One Week from March Primaries, District 36 Residents Voting for Democratic Candidate

February 23, 2016

Suspects Arrested during Edinburg Narcotics Raid Face Judge

Suspects Arrested during Edinburg Narcotics Raid Face Judge

March 13, 2015

Jaime “Jerry” Muñoz, Virtual Winner For For JP Precinct 2 Place 2

Jaime “Jerry” Muñoz, Virtual Winner For For JP Precinct 2 Place 2

July 1, 2014

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: The truck we saw on Saturday...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: Mike Villarreal Brenda Vega...
Mimi Frausto: Damn!...
Andy Lee: Duh, they're showing right now. It's already goin...
Mimi Frausto: ...
Mimi Frausto: "I'd expect this from Bob! But not you Ritchie!"...
Mimi Frausto: Lmao! "A fine pair of sin verguenzas!"...

Share This