Details Released in Effort to Identify Body Found in Rio Grande

Posted by | Jan 5, 2017 | | 0 |

Details Released in Effort to Identify Body Found in Rio Grande

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — The victim found with several articles of clothing and even a tattoo that authorities are hoping will help identify him.
Hidalgo County Sheriff deputies and Alamo firefighters responded to the Rio Grande River Tuesday to extract a man from the water. This the first case of 2017 of someone found lifeless in the river dividing the U.S. and Mexico.
“The body was eventually recovered from the water and upon examination, our investigators determined the approximate age of the deceased was between 30 to 40 years old,” said Sgt. JP Rodriguez, of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department.
Sergeant Rodriguez adds, that despite the body’s decomposition, it showed signs of injuries to the head, authorities releasing images of what the victim was wearing in an effort to identify him. Including a photo of a ribbon with three letters tattooed on the right chest area — approximately five inches in length. Being found in the river, officials say, does not rule out the possibility of it being an immigrant.
“Any time we have a body that’s recovered from the river, it’s automatically one of the steps to notify the consulates to see if they have any missing person reports,” added the sergeant.
At this moment, police have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
If you have any information that can help authorities identify this person, you can call (956) 668-8477.

Recommended:

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Search for Fugitive Suspected Burglars Caught on Camera Authorities Search for Weapon in Deadly Shooting Hidalgo County Court Officials Heads to Court
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Group Follows Dallas Protesters to Ensure City Safety

Group Follows Dallas Protesters to Ensure City Safety

November 28, 2014

Hidalgo County Interim Sheriff Reacts To Lupe Treviño’s Guilty Plea

Hidalgo County Interim Sheriff Reacts To Lupe Treviño’s Guilty Plea

April 14, 2014

Photos Surface of Large Shark Caught on South Padre Island Beach

Photos Surface of Large Shark Caught on South Padre Island Beach

March 31, 2015

Meat Market Employees Held at Gunpoint

Meat Market Employees Held at Gunpoint

October 27, 2016

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Joe Cuerbo: "That’s over five thousand pounds of the stuff" ...
Eva Casares Rodriguez: Nanie Carrizales...
Arlyn Reyna: well then just mention it when they have the WHOLE...
Juan Mireles II: Because its a developing story... Maybe a family ...
Arlyn Reyna: No information at all! Why even mention it!...
Juan Santana: Manuel Alvarado...
Cordova Johnny Lisette: What restaurant...
Vega Margarita: Mike Villarreal...
Cecilia Blanchard: Actually, it is a gang sign, and only the people t...

Share This