DEA Discusses Cartels’ Grip on Valley Drug Trade

Posted by | Jan 18, 2017 | | 0 |

DEA Discusses Cartels’ Grip on Valley Drug Trade

RGV (KFXV) — Border conflicts continue throughout the area as cartels try to fight for territory.

Fox speaks to the DEA on which criminal organizations operate in the Rio Grande Valley and what they’re doing to combat them.

South Texas has become a ‘hot zone’, as DEA tells me, when it comes drug-trafficking.
In the Rio Grande Valley, the primary operating organization is the gulf cartel. However agents also see the presence of Sinaloa, Jalisco and Zetas.

Marijuana, cocaine, crystal meth and heroine– are the most common drugs trafficked into the U.S. through this region.

Once the narcotics make it into U.S. Soil– major criminal organizations figure out different routes to take the drugs north.

With high trafficking numbers– DEA is in constant communication with other agencies.

Adding that home invasions in the valley, are mostly border violence spillover between rivals.

However, the presence of more DPS troopers on our roads, has played a major role in decreasing the quantity of drugs coming through.

The drugs that make it out the Rio Grande Valley are distributed all over the nation.

If you’d like to play a part in combating drug trafficking, you can submit a tip through DEA.gov by filling out this form as specific as possible. Your identity will remain anonymous.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

ICE Donates $480,000 to Pharr Police Department

ICE Donates $480,000 to Pharr Police Department

April 7, 2016

Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

March 30, 2015

Ex-Con fires weapon on Highway 83, later arrested

Ex-Con fires weapon on Highway 83, later arrested

August 22, 2016

EXCLUSIVE: Roma ISD Board Members Vote to Fire District Police Chief

EXCLUSIVE: Roma ISD Board Members Vote to Fire District Police Chief

March 2, 2016

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

: 5...
: 4...
: 5...
Ivan Vazquez: Osiel Juarez...
Michael: Why is this such a big deal? Just wondering. Who c...
Alejandro Cano III: The guy who was banging her got lucky he didn't st...
Aida Gonzalez: Really only 5 months.. Talk about fatal attraction...
Leonor Peralez: That's not an excuse for taking another person's l...
Rick Cory: The rage he felt, must of drove him mad....
Ed: i walk into the place and buy stuff....

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This