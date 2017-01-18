DEA Discusses Cartels’ Grip on Valley Drug Trade

RGV (KFXV) — Border conflicts continue throughout the area as cartels try to fight for territory.

Fox speaks to the DEA on which criminal organizations operate in the Rio Grande Valley and what they’re doing to combat them.

South Texas has become a ‘hot zone’, as DEA tells me, when it comes drug-trafficking.

In the Rio Grande Valley, the primary operating organization is the gulf cartel. However agents also see the presence of Sinaloa, Jalisco and Zetas.

Marijuana, cocaine, crystal meth and heroine– are the most common drugs trafficked into the U.S. through this region.

Once the narcotics make it into U.S. Soil– major criminal organizations figure out different routes to take the drugs north.

With high trafficking numbers– DEA is in constant communication with other agencies.

Adding that home invasions in the valley, are mostly border violence spillover between rivals.

However, the presence of more DPS troopers on our roads, has played a major role in decreasing the quantity of drugs coming through.

The drugs that make it out the Rio Grande Valley are distributed all over the nation.

If you’d like to play a part in combating drug trafficking, you can submit a tip through DEA.gov by filling out this form as specific as possible. Your identity will remain anonymous.

