D.A. Urges Reporting Domestic Violence in Light of Closure of S.A.F.E. Program

HIDALGO COUNTY (KFXV) — In light of recent closures of the S.A.F.E program, Mujeres Unidas and the Hidalgo County D.A. urge victims of sexual assault to seek help.

The cut to this program means one less resource for the Rio grande Valley community – one organization wants you to know they’re here to help..

The recent closure of the sexual assault forensic examiner or SAFE Program at Mission Regional Hospital will have upper valley residents rely on McAllen Medical Center as their source for similar services – the other option is Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen.

Perla Reyes, with Mujeres Unidas, says it’s imperative for sexual assault victims to seek help – the exams provide vital evidence to help ensure their attackers are prosecuted.

Reyes says the rape crisis center provided help to 360 victims of sexual assault in 2016 – among the services they provide are emergency shelter, crisis intervention, hospital accompaniment and advocacy.

Mujeres Unidas provides all services free of charges and are available to help 24/7.

