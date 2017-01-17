‘Cut Them To Pieces’: Man Admits to Murdering Girlfriend

Edinburg (KFXV) — “Cut them to pieces with a knife. That’s what they deserve.”

Those are words from the man who claims to have stabbed his girlfriend multiple times because she was allegedly cheating on him.

The suspect says he was enraged– after allegedly discovering his girlfriend of five months was not being faithful.

A love triangle– that’s what 62-year-old Angel Bolaños-Vasquez claims led him to fatally stab 55-year-old, Maria Velasquez– 14 times.

Velasques’z body was found early Sunday morning after a neighbor called in to report a domestic dispute– north of Alamo Road in Edinburg.

The witness says the victim ran to his door, begging for help– but dying moments later.

Aside from the murder charge, Vasquez faces a one-million-dollar bond.

Officials tell us, seven homicides were reported last year involving family violence. This is the first of 2017 in Hidalgo County.

Which is why they urge anyone who is a victim, to contact local organizations for help.

