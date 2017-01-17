‘Cut Them To Pieces’: Man Admits to Murdering Girlfriend

Posted by | Jan 17, 2017 | | 0 |

‘Cut Them To Pieces’: Man Admits to Murdering Girlfriend

Edinburg (KFXV) — “Cut them to pieces with a knife. That’s what they deserve.”
Those are words from the man who claims to have stabbed his girlfriend multiple times because she was allegedly cheating on him.

The suspect says he was enraged– after allegedly discovering his girlfriend of five months was not being faithful.

A love triangle– that’s what 62-year-old Angel Bolaños-Vasquez claims led him to fatally stab 55-year-old, Maria Velasquez– 14 times.

Velasques’z body was found early Sunday morning after a neighbor called in to report a domestic dispute– north of Alamo Road in Edinburg.
The witness says the victim ran to his door, begging for help– but dying moments later.

Aside from the murder charge, Vasquez faces a one-million-dollar bond.

Officials tell us, seven homicides were reported last year involving family violence. This is the first of 2017 in Hidalgo County.
Which is why they urge anyone who is a victim, to contact local organizations for help.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Man Accused on Multiple Counts of Abuse still on the Run

Man Accused on Multiple Counts of Abuse still on the Run

September 19, 2014

Water Boil Advisory Lifted for Rio Hondo Residents

Water Boil Advisory Lifted for Rio Hondo Residents

May 22, 2015

Driver of Motorcycle Killed in Crash in Harlingen

Driver of Motorcycle Killed in Crash in Harlingen

March 16, 2015

Brownsville Police Searching for Vehicle Thief

Brownsville Police Searching for Vehicle Thief

March 29, 2016

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Ed: i walk into the place and buy stuff....
Michelle Crawford: No I'm asking is it the one she goes to all the ti...
Crystal Ibanez: Which one...
Michelle Crawford: Its the one she goes to all the time...
Crystal Ibanez: Yea my mom told me last night...
Hermila Sanchez Hermi-Mila: Emma T. Garza...
: 1...
Sammy Jo Villarreal: Evan Garcia...
Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Delila Quintero: Debra Martinez Jessica Martinez Mom...

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This