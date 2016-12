RGV (KFXV) — The sale of pirated products is a crime that the federal authorities punish severely.

Some of these articles are cosmetics which represent health risks for using them like irritations on the face as well as various types of infection.

If you have any information on activity related to this crime you report it to the internet site https://www.ice.gov/ or to the number 1 (866) 347-2426.

