Confrontation With Los Fresnos Police Caught on Camera

Jan 3, 2017

LOS FRESNOS (KFXV) — In Los Fresnos, the images speak for themselves — a frantic scene with police and community members on hand – as Alberto Camarillo is tazed and drops to the ground after a standoff. Police say he threatened an officer with a knife. The officer fired his weapon missing Camarillo, and that’s when another tazed him, Camarillo is facing one charge for aggravated assault to a peace officer and another for resisting arrest.
Authorities spoke to us about the moments leading up to the confrontation between police and Camarillo.
Here’s what we know, authorities say Camarillo’s wife and two adult sons were in the residence at the time of the incident, however they were evacuated from the home and did not suffer injuries. Camarillo could face a magistrate as early as tomorrow.

