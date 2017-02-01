Child Pornographer Gets 120 Months in Prison

Child Pornographer Gets 120 Months in Prison

McALLEN (KFXV) — In McAllen, a 27-year-old man is headed to prison on child pornography charges.
Investigators discovered, Jorge Trevino-Blanco’s computer received child porn through a peer-to-peer network online. Blanco admitted to exchanging the illegal files for four years.
Agents seized two laptops, and an external hard drive containing 123 videos and 282 images of children from three to 12 years of age, engaged in sadistic and violent acts. Some victims identified through the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.
Blanco is sentenced to 120 months and 10 years of supervision after.
Ten thousand dollars in restitution to one of the victims was ordered and Blanco is required to register as a sex offender.

