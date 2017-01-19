CBP Seizes More than $3k in Cocaine

Pharr (KFXV) — U.S. Customs and Border Agents at the Pharr International Bridge seized more than $3,000 of alleged cocaine.

On Monday, officers referred the driver of a GMC Terrain — a 22-year-old Mexican citizen from Pharr — to a secondary inspection.

After physically inspecting the vehicle, law enforcement used a non-intrusive imaging inspection and a canine team, and discovered 16 packages, containing over 41 pounds of narcotics.

Agents arrested the driver and handed him over to homeland security for further investigation.

