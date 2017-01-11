CBP Officers Seize 168 Lbs. of Marijuana

This article was originally published 2 years ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

One individual is behind bars after customs and border protection agents find him in possession of more than 150 pounds of marijuana.

Palmview resident, 53 year old Horacio Salinas junior was arrested Tuesday after CBP agents working at the Pharr-Reynosa international bridge uncovered 168 pounds of marijuana hidden within the 1995 Nissan pickup truck he was driving.

The 46 packages of marijuana, valued at $169,000, along with the pickup truck, was confiscated by officials.

