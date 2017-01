BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Customs agents at the Brownsville port of entry seized a cargo of alleged cocaine this past Thursday.

Authorities intercepted six packages found with more than 15 pounds of the drugs, estimated at more than $122,000. A 20-year-old male, resident of Brownsville and all evidence were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

