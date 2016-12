Weslaco (KFXV) — A priest from the St.Pirus Catholic Church faces for driving while intoxicated.

According to Weslaco Police Department, Carlos Zuniga crashed into a utility pole on the 600 block of Texas Boulevard. After conducting a sobriety test, he was taken to the police department to conduct a breathalyzer exam, which he refused. Zuniga received a $5,000 bond., and now he awaiting trial.