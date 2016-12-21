Brownsville Police Search for Person of Interest in Theft

Posted by | Dec 19, 2016 | | 0 |

Brownsville Police Search for Person of Interest in Theft

Brownsville (KFXV) — Police are looking for a person involved in a theft of brass casings.

It happened on the 2100 block of Village Center. The person paid $3300 dollars with a check that had insufficient funds. He was last seen driving a white pick-up with a maroon trailer. Anyone having any information to the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477). the information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous!

Recommended:

Police Search For Two Hardware Store Thieves Sexual assault after break-in in Brownsville Man Threatens to Slit Clerk’s Wrist With Soda Can
Tags: ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Pharr Teen Car Theft Suspect In Court

Pharr Teen Car Theft Suspect In Court

November 4, 2013

Members of SAE have until midnight to get off campus after racist video surfaced

Members of SAE have until midnight to get off campus after racist video surfaced

March 9, 2015

Authorities Searching for Gunman in Homicide Investigation

Authorities Searching for Gunman in Homicide Investigation

July 2, 2015

Nearly 300,000 Texans Buy Health Insurance

Nearly 300,000 Texans Buy Health Insurance

March 11, 2014

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: The truck we saw on Saturday...
Margarita Vega-Villarreal: Mike Villarreal Brenda Vega...
Mimi Frausto: Damn!...
Andy Lee: Duh, they're showing right now. It's already goin...
Mimi Frausto: ...
Mimi Frausto: "I'd expect this from Bob! But not you Ritchie!"...
Mimi Frausto: Lmao! "A fine pair of sin verguenzas!"...

Share This