Brownsville Police Search for Person of Interest in Theft

Brownsville (KFXV) — Police are looking for a person involved in a theft of brass casings.

It happened on the 2100 block of Village Center. The person paid $3300 dollars with a check that had insufficient funds. He was last seen driving a white pick-up with a maroon trailer. Anyone having any information to the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-TIPS (8477). the information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous!