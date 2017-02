Brownsville (KFXV) — Police are asking for the help of all FOX viewers to find Victor Hugo Teran.

The 34 year old is wanted in connection to a series of robberies that occurred during the last months of 2016. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you know this man or know were he is contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS(8477). the information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.

