BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — In Brownsville, a local resident is facing charges for fabricating and distributing narcotics.

25-year-old Nestor Eduardo Lopez Turrubiates is arrested after police say they witnessed two cars behind a motel on the 2000 block of Highway 77 conducting a drug transaction.

Turrubiates had almost seven pounds of cocaine on him. The suspects in the other vehicle were let go.