Brownsville Man Arrested for Cocaine

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Police arrest a man after his wife reveals drugs hidden in her bra.

Police pulled over 42 year old, Ruben Miranda Juarez and noticed the couple was nervous.
Juarez’ spouse admitted her husband had given her a sock to hide during the traffic stop
She said she didn’t know what was in it and took it out voluntarily from her bra. The sock had 7 baggies with cocaine.
Juarez was arrested. Their home was also searched and more cocaine was found in the kitchen. The total amount of cocaine recovered was 41.3 grams. Juarez was jailed for manufacture/delivery of controlled substance. His spouse was released.

