McAllen (KFXV) — This morning, McAllen authorities responded to the discovery of a body in a taxi near the Las Tiendas Plaza.

The report occurred around eight this morning, near the twelve thousand block of Highway 83.

According to authorities, the individual is suspected of dying from natural causes, and have ordered an autopsy in the case.

We will bring you the latest details when they are provided.

