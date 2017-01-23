Body Found in Lopezville

Body Found in Lopezville

Lopezville (KFXV) — Police are responding to the discovery of a body in Lopezville.
Although authorities have yet to release any official information regarding the incident, agents from the criminal investigation unit of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department was present.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Owassa and Veterans Road. Various units from the sheriff’s department were also present at the scene.
The age or sex of the deceased individual has yet to be released. We are the only media at the scene and we will keep you updated as more information is released.

