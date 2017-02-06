Black hole taking a record-breaking decade to devour a star

Posted by | Feb 6, 2017 | | 0 |

Black hole taking a record-breaking decade to devour a star

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists have detected a black hole that’s taken a record-breaking decade to devour a star – and it’s still chewing away.

The food fest is happening in a small galaxy 1.8 billion light-years from Earth.

University of New Hampshire research scientist Dacheng (dah-CHENG) Lin said that black hole feeding frenzies have been observed since the 1990s, but they’ve lasted just a year. At 11 years and counting, this is the longest known one yet.

Lin and his team used data from orbiting X-ray telescopes to study the monstrous munching. X-ray flares erupt when a star gets swallowed by a black hole and cooked millions of degrees. Black holes clearly like their stars well done.

“We have witnessed a star’s spectacular and prolonged demise,” Lin said in a statement.

The X-rays coming from this black hole surpass expectations in another way.

“For most of the time we’ve been looking at this object, it has been growing rapidly,” said the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics’ James Guillochon, a co-author. “This tells us something unusual – like a star twice as heavy as our Sun – is being fed into the black hole.”

The binge eating by this particular black hole began around July 2005. Based on computer models, the feasting should taper off over the next decade.

The discovery was reported Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Recommended:

NASA’s earliest and greatest astronauts star in new exhibit Report: Our moon may have formed from multiple small ones
Tags: , , , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Associated Press

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, as a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members, it can maintain its single-minded focus on newsgathering and its commitment to the highest standards of objective, accurate journalism.

Related Posts

Colossal squid caught in New Zealand

Colossal squid caught in New Zealand

September 17, 2014

Israel researcher: Elusive Biblical blue found

Israel researcher: Elusive Biblical blue found

December 31, 2013

All Gone: How Erasing Billions of Birds Shocked Us

All Gone: How Erasing Billions of Birds Shocked Us

June 19, 2014

Twice as much trash put in landfills than estimated

Twice as much trash put in landfills than estimated

September 21, 2015

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Krissty cruz: In my defense the writer of this article didn't bo...
Juliane P Wolff: Poor guy has he been found ?...
timeisnow316: WHO WAS THE AUDITING FIRM? 10K a month is still a ...
Rick Cory: I guess when brothers are criminal they will turn ...
Monica Lozano: Immigrants or illegals?...
Monica Lozano: Well said Carlos Zamora!!!...
Lizette Gonzalez: I know it has nothing to do with immigration, but ...
Fabian Ochoa Jr.: So i take it the 14th amendment is out the window...
Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This