Authorities Urge Precautions to Avoid Holiday Thefts

RGV (KFXV) — Authorities are asking the community to be extra cautious after Christmas day to prevent home theft.

They recommend you do not pile up empty gift boxes from your new television, computer, or any high priced items on the street – instead break the boxes down or cut them up to conceal the product. Don’t forget to lock doors and window when you leave your house or apartment. If you will be returning or exchanging your gifts make sure to lock the packages in your vehicle’s trunk – don’t forget to close the windows and lock the doors.

