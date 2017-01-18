Authorities Searching for Two Armed Robbers

Starr County (KFXV) — Authorities need your help solving two separate aggravated robberies.

On January 3 around 11:45 in the evening, at Buddy’s Drive Thru, an employee said two men entered wearing masks, and displaying handguns. One, pointed a weapon at the employee demanding money, while the other kept lookout. They took almost five hundred dollars.

On January 6, around closing, two men approached the door of a dollar general, pointing a gun, and demanded it be opened. They took over four thousand dollars in cash.

One suspect is described at 5′,11” with a medium build, wearing a camouflage shirt with beige cargo pants, and a black mask.

The other individual is described as 5′ 9” with a medium build, wearing a brown jacket, beige cargo pants, and a black mask.

If you have any information, call the Starr County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 487-5571.

