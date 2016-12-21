Authorities Search for Sexual Offender

Authorities Search for Sexual Offender

Hidalgo County (KFXV) –The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the help of all Fox viewers to find a fugitive of the law.
51 year old, Efren Machado is charged with indecency w/ child sexual contact & aggravated sexual assault of a child. He stands at 5’ 7”, weighs 170 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the whereabouts of this person,contact Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-TIPS (8477).

