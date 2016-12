Alton (KFXV) — A two vehicle accident sent six people to the hospital in Alton this afternoon.

The incident occurred on Alvaro Road and 5 Mile Line. Seven people were involved in the collision, one refused medical assistance, and one female was transported to McAllen Medical Center. Four other females and one male were transported to Mission Regional. All patients were transported with non-critical injuries.

