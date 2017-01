Brownsville (KFXV) — On Monday U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over $81,000 dollars of alleged marijuana. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge. 409 pounds of the stuff were found hidden in a blue Chevy Silverado. Agents seized the narcotics, along with the vehicle, and arrested the 55-year-old male driver from Port Isabel and handed him over to Homeland Security Investigators for further investigation.

