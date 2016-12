Citrus City (KFXV) — Seven are injured after a two vehicle accident.

A toddler ejected from one of the vehicle, and airlifted to the nearest hospital.

According to officials, the accident happened on Mile Seven and Iowa Road. No word yet who if anyone would be held responsible for the accident and no word on the condition of those injured. We’ll keep you up to date as details become available. The accident is still under investigation.