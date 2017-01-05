68 Gambling Machines seized in Edinburg Gambling Sting

This article was originally published 3 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Edinburg (KFXV) — More than 68 gaming machines and almost $8,000 are seized by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department at an illegal gambling facility according to authorities.

Police arrested three people identified as Mirna Gonzalez, Hector Garza, and Michael Morsey. All facing several charges related to the operation of a suspected illegal gambling establishment. Officials executed a warrant at the business located on West of FM 493 all the State Highway 107 in rural Edinburg. This was part of an ongoing illegal gambling investigation.