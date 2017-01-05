68 Gambling Machines seized in Edinburg Gambling Sting

Posted by | Oct 6, 2016 | | 0 |

68 Gambling Machines seized in Edinburg Gambling Sting

This article was originally published 3 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. Foxrio2.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

Edinburg (KFXV) — More than 68 gaming machines and almost $8,000 are seized by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department at an illegal gambling facility according to authorities.

Police arrested three people identified as Mirna Gonzalez, Hector Garza, and Michael Morsey. All facing several charges related to the operation of a suspected illegal gambling establishment. Officials executed a warrant at the business located on West of FM 493 all the State Highway 107 in rural Edinburg. This was part of an ongoing illegal gambling investigation.

Recommended:

Rollover On US 281 Causes Traffic Congestion
Tags: ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox 2 Staff

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Sharyland’s B.L. Gray Middle School Nationally Recognized

Sharyland’s B.L. Gray Middle School Nationally Recognized

May 22, 2015

Hidalgo County Officials Hold Conference in the Wake of West Nile Virus Death

Hidalgo County Officials Hold Conference in the Wake of West Nile Virus Death

September 12, 2014

U.S.S. Forrestal Coming To Brownsville For Dismantling

U.S.S. Forrestal Coming To Brownsville For Dismantling

May 12, 2014

Animal Shelters See Jump with New Year

Animal Shelters See Jump with New Year

January 1, 2014

Trackbacks/Pingbacks

  1. The Best and Worst of 2016 in the Rio Grande Valley | - […] Credits taken from Fox […]

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

Rick Cory: Trying to hind his double chin ....
Esmie: Well said!! This idiot has the nerve to appeal his...
Esmie: Or better than that a man committed rape to a CHIL...
Esmie: Meanwhile children sexual rapists are being given ...
Esmie: This was very scary. It started in front of my hom...
Esmie: It actually has nothing to do with this story but ...
Michelle Crawford: Crystal Ibanez...
Joe Cuerbo: "That’s over five thousand pounds of the stuff" ...
Eva Casares Rodriguez: Nanie Carrizales...
Arlyn Reyna: well then just mention it when they have the WHOLE...

Share This