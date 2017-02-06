3 Arrested in Raid at Sports Complex

Posted by | Feb 6, 2017 | | 0 |

3 Arrested in Raid at Sports Complex

Pharr (KFXV) — Police arrested three people during a raid at a home and sports complex, seizing cocaine and cash.
Police raided the home on the 4000 block of Yvette Street, over the weekend — taking a man and a woman into custody.
A neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous commented that he had seen constant suspicious activity in and out of the home and claims the location sold drugs.
Law enforcement then went to the suspect’s business, “Barracuda Sports Complex”, on the 200 block of west Moore road were a third suspects was arrested. It’s unclear if they took drugs and cash from both locations.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Hoverboards Smoking, Bursting into Flames, Amazon.com Offering Full Refunds

Hoverboards Smoking, Bursting into Flames, Amazon.com Offering Full Refunds

January 21, 2016

Third Suspect Sought For McAllen Murder

Third Suspect Sought For McAllen Murder

August 11, 2014

Latest Surveillance Technology Showcased during Southwest Border Security Week

Latest Surveillance Technology Showcased during Southwest Border Security Week

March 31, 2016

First Baby Born With Zika In Texas

First Baby Born With Zika In Texas

July 14, 2016

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Krissty cruz: In my defense the writer of this article didn't bo...
Juliane P Wolff: Poor guy has he been found ?...
timeisnow316: WHO WAS THE AUDITING FIRM? 10K a month is still a ...
Rick Cory: I guess when brothers are criminal they will turn ...
Monica Lozano: Immigrants or illegals?...
Monica Lozano: Well said Carlos Zamora!!!...
Lizette Gonzalez: I know it has nothing to do with immigration, but ...
Fabian Ochoa Jr.: So i take it the 14th amendment is out the window...
Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This