3 Arrested in Raid at Sports Complex

Pharr (KFXV) — Police arrested three people during a raid at a home and sports complex, seizing cocaine and cash.

Police raided the home on the 4000 block of Yvette Street, over the weekend — taking a man and a woman into custody.

A neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous commented that he had seen constant suspicious activity in and out of the home and claims the location sold drugs.

Law enforcement then went to the suspect’s business, “Barracuda Sports Complex”, on the 200 block of west Moore road were a third suspects was arrested. It’s unclear if they took drugs and cash from both locations.

Recommended: No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.