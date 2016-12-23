22-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Kidnapping

Posted by | Dec 23, 2016 | | 1 |

22-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Kidnapping

Starr County (KFXV) — A 22 year old is charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Today, Starr County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Texas Rangers arrested a Rio Grande City native, Lisandro Lopez in connection to 3 counts of first degree aggravated kidnapping. Mr. Lopez was arrested and transported to the Starr County Detention Center without incident. Mr. Lopez’s bond set at $500,000 per charge
The case is ongoing at this time.

Recommended:

Officials Investigate Officer Involved Shooting Former Jailer Charged For Striking a Detainee Underground Bunker Filled With Drugs Discovered 17-Year-Old Arrested in Starr County Double Murder
Tags: , , , , ,

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

TEA Formally Investigating Sharyland I.S.D.

TEA Formally Investigating Sharyland I.S.D.

January 12, 2015

La Joya Police Department Removes Employee Amid Negative Rumors

La Joya Police Department Removes Employee Amid Negative Rumors

January 15, 2015

Convicted Killer Livingston Caught

Convicted Killer Livingston Caught

May 9, 2014

Woman On Trial, Accused Of Killing Father

Woman On Trial, Accused Of Killing Father

June 2, 2014

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

Win tickets to the Donna Ice Rink

No tags for this post.

Recent Comments

: 4...
Cecilia Blanchard: Seriously? What kind of reporting is this?...
Hugh Goldberg: I thought the border was more secure than ever?...
George Sanchez: Make him pay...
Raul Castillo Jr.: WHO CARES...
NoelnKenya Mercado: Juana Lopez Olmeda...
Gloria Fernandez: Needs done its starting to look a lot like mexico ...
Cecilia Blanchard: Why not say 25 years?...
Arthur Quintanilla: Wait it go...
Brenda Vega: Si asi me imajine que ese era...

Share This