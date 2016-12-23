22-Year-Old Charged with Aggravated Kidnapping

Starr County (KFXV) — A 22 year old is charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Today, Starr County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Texas Rangers arrested a Rio Grande City native, Lisandro Lopez in connection to 3 counts of first degree aggravated kidnapping. Mr. Lopez was arrested and transported to the Starr County Detention Center without incident. Mr. Lopez’s bond set at $500,000 per charge

The case is ongoing at this time.