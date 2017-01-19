19-Year-Old Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

Brownsville (KFXV) — During a narcotics investigation, agents with the Brownsville Police Department responded to a local motel on the 700 block of North Expressway.

Upon arrival, law enforcement made contact with a man who was pacing, and acting erratically. The subject, identified as 19-year-old, Ruben Trevino Jr., consented to a search of his room where officers located 10 grams of Alprazolam, and 13 grams of marijuana.

Police arrested Trevino for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, and transported him to the city jail.

