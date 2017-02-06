13 Undocumented Immigrants Rescued After Chase in U-Haul

Posted by | Feb 6, 2017 | | 0 |

13 Undocumented Immigrants Rescued After Chase in U-Haul

Mcallen (KFXV) — Several immigrants were rescued this afternoon from the back of a moving truck following a pursuit.
One man is behind bars tonight, after leading Mission police on a high-speed chase that ended in the city of McAllen.
This is what the scene looked like, this afternoon.
The driver of a U-haul truck was identified by investigators, as a person of interest in a case opened over the weekend.
After identifying the man and attempting to arrest him, the driver led authorities on a pursuit that ended near Jordan Road and 28th Street in McAllen but inside the U-haul, officers discovered more than furniture.
After coming to a stop, the man tried fleeing on foot near the residential area but was detained moments later.
The suspect’s mother was also detained after interfering with the arrest.
The man is expected to face charges tomorrow.

Recommended:

No Recomendations.

No tags for this post.

Rate:

About The Author

Fox News Rio Grande Valley

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Hit and Run Leaves One Individual in Critical Condition

Hit and Run Leaves One Individual in Critical Condition

February 17, 2015

Officials Investigate Officer Involved Shooting

Officials Investigate Officer Involved Shooting

July 25, 2016

Mercedes Man Facing Indecency With A Child Charges

Mercedes Man Facing Indecency With A Child Charges

July 15, 2014

HIV Cases Increasing in Rio Grande Valley Despite National Decline

HIV Cases Increasing in Rio Grande Valley Despite National Decline

March 31, 2016

Leave a Reply

Recent Comments

Krissty cruz: In my defense the writer of this article didn't bo...
Juliane P Wolff: Poor guy has he been found ?...
timeisnow316: WHO WAS THE AUDITING FIRM? 10K a month is still a ...
Rick Cory: I guess when brothers are criminal they will turn ...
Monica Lozano: Immigrants or illegals?...
Monica Lozano: Well said Carlos Zamora!!!...
Lizette Gonzalez: I know it has nothing to do with immigration, but ...
Fabian Ochoa Jr.: So i take it the 14th amendment is out the window...
Luisa Izaguirre: International Bank New Accounts Vice President Ma...
Dave Huffman: $10k per month? Nice internal controls........

Local Events

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times
Share This