13 Undocumented Immigrants Rescued After Chase in U-Haul

Mcallen (KFXV) — Several immigrants were rescued this afternoon from the back of a moving truck following a pursuit.

One man is behind bars tonight, after leading Mission police on a high-speed chase that ended in the city of McAllen.

This is what the scene looked like, this afternoon.

The driver of a U-haul truck was identified by investigators, as a person of interest in a case opened over the weekend.

After identifying the man and attempting to arrest him, the driver led authorities on a pursuit that ended near Jordan Road and 28th Street in McAllen but inside the U-haul, officers discovered more than furniture.

After coming to a stop, the man tried fleeing on foot near the residential area but was detained moments later.

The suspect’s mother was also detained after interfering with the arrest.

The man is expected to face charges tomorrow.

