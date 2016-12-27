11 Undocumented Immigrants Rescued From Drowning

McAllen (KFXV) — 11 undocumented immigrants thrown into the river by smugglers are rescued.

On Monday night, Border Patrol agents rescued seven children and four adults from drowning in the Rio Grande that were traveling by raft. Five of the children were under the age of nine, including a one-year-old baby. At about 10:20 at night agents patrolling the river saw several people in the water struggling to stay afloat. Agents on the bank of the river quickly rescued the

children and adults while the smugglers, who wore life jackets,swam back to Mexico. All the subjects were safely escorted to the Border Patrol vessel and offered medical care.

